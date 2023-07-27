AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,434 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 201,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,140. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

