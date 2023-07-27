Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $0.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 234,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,968. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

