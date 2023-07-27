adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

adidas Price Performance

adidas stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,723. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 448.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

