Adams Wealth Management Raises Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

