Adams Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $9.63 on Thursday, reaching $521.70. 1,262,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,334. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $533.26. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

