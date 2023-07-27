Adams Wealth Management Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,574,000 after buying an additional 554,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

