Adams Wealth Management Has $56,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,488 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,889,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

