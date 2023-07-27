Adams Wealth Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 404.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,418 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 198,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

