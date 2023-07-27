Adams Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 30.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 2,148,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

