Adams Wealth Management Buys Shares of 28,769 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.67% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

