Adams Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,831. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

