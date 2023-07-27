Adams Wealth Management Buys 5,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,506,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.