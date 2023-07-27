Adams Wealth Management Acquires 1,909 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

GMS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,051. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.