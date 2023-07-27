Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

