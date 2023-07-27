Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.85.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

