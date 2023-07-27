Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

