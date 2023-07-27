Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.36. 1,037,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

