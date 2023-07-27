9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,344 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 121,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGSB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 481,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,322. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

