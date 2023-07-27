9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 490,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,296. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

