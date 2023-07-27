9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.61. 128,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

