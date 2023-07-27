9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 916,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

