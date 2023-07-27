82,160 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 4,359,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

