7,490 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,490 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

