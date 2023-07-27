4,400 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 223,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,670. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $162.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.