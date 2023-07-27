40 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,246.67.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $22.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6,360.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6,005.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5,595.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,643 shares of company stock worth $68,128,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

