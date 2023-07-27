3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.10 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,681. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in 3M by 37.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.