3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.10 EPS.
3M Trading Down 0.5 %
MMM traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.12. 2,388,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in 3M by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 10,411.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
