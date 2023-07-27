360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.35 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($36,148.65). Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

