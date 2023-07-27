360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tony Pitt bought 10,000 shares of 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.35 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($36,148.65). Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.