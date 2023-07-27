22,473 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 16,639,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,170,070. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

