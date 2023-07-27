12,600 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.