Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.24), with a volume of 6517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.15).

Zytronic Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

