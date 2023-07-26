WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Declares $0.06 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 7,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,501. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $251.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

