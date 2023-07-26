WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 516,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

