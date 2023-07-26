Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Mendel Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.93. 3,274,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

