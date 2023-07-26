Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTNR. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,797,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,203. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

