Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 819,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 390,206 shares.The stock last traded at $144.12 and had previously closed at $144.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

