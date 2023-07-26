Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.13-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.64. 821,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

