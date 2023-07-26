TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 302,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,257. The stock has a market cap of $455.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in TrueBlue by 327.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.