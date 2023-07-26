Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.40

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 922288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$258.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
