Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.40

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 922288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$258.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61.

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of C$58.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0793991 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

