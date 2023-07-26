Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.76.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,306. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.99.

Texas Instruments last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

