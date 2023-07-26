Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.50–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.11 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.60–$1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 11,023,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,310 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 902,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

