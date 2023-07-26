SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,500 ($32.06) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

SSE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SSE has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

