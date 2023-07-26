Sivasankaran Somasundaram Sells 7,404 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sivasankaran Somasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00.
ChampionX Stock Performance
ChampionX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,259. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ChampionX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ChampionX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ChampionX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
