Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. 285,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.