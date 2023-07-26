Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance
SSD traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. 285,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing
Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
Featured Articles
