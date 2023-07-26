Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $240.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.83.

NYSE:SHW traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, hitting $275.87. 4,040,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

