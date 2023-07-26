Severfield (LON:SFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.20

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96), with a volume of 1285273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.94).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Severfield Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of £232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Severfield Increases Dividend
Severfield Company Profile
Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Severfield
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.