Severfield (LON:SFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.20

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96), with a volume of 1285273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.94).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of £232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

