Sebastian Bailey Buys 825,000 Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Stock

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Bailey acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £288,750 ($370,239.77).
Mind Gym Stock Performance
Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.92. Mind Gym plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The stock has a market cap of £52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.
About Mind Gym
