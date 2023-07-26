Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of SASR traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 401,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,524. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.
