Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 401,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,524. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.