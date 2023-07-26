Reviewing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.89 $173.38 million $0.07 290.04 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 5 14 0 2.74 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $35.90, suggesting a potential upside of 76.85%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 0.86% 0.28% 0.11% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunrun beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lightscape Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.