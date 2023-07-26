Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,140. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Resources Connection Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $10,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 288,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 98,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

