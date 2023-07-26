Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
Resources Connection stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,140. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70.
RGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
